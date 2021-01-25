Alasdair MacDonald Buys 50,000 Shares of Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) Stock

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) insider Alasdair MacDonald purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

Alasdair MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Alasdair MacDonald acquired 25,000 shares of Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

TGP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 63.50 ($0.83). The company had a trading volume of 466,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,247. The company has a market capitalization of £32.55 million and a PE ratio of 31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Tekmar Group plc has a one year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.14.

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

