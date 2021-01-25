Alchemy Pay Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $961,140.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00274522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00108246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00032833 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

