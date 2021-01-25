Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

AA stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

