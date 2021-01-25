Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Acquires 180,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,547,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.8% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 0.23% of NIKE worth $502,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NKE traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

