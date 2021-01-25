Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $168.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

