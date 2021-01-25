Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Volume of $266.52 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $715.41 million and approximately $266.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00147124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.64 or 0.01029912 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,226,224,622 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

