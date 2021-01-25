Alias (ALIAS) Trading 51.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 48.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Alias has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar. Alias has a total market capitalization of $400,850.37 and $279.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00035217 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00154417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000283 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010173 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

