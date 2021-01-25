Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $22.96 Per Share

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $22.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.78.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $258.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

