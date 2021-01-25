Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Align Technology posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Shares of ALGN traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $539.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,932. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $579.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.46 and its 200 day moving average is $403.50.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.04, for a total value of $2,320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,364 shares of company stock valued at $22,695,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

