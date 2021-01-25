ALL BEST ICO Price Down 54.9% This Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $21,763.66 and approximately $41,110.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00732097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.08 or 0.04185568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017268 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.