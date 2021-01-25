Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.07% of Allegion worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 10.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE ALLE traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $112.22. 824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.