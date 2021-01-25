Alliance Global Partners Boosts Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$7.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 276.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

