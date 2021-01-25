Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $355.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of ARLP opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $665.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.