Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.32

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 896301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 130,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 200,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

