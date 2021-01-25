Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 43,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,798. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,804,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

