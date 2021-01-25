Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

AOSL stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $786.53 million, a P/E ratio of 514.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $89,001.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,845. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

