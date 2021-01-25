Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Trading Up 0.4%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.64. Approximately 4,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,481.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,462,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the period.

