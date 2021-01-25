Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,505.00

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,505 ($19.66) and last traded at GBX 1,505 ($19.66), with a volume of 15620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of £603.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,319.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,071.57.

About Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, payments and collections, and option contracts.

