Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,898.54. The stock had a trading volume of 105,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,767.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,628.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

