Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,898.02. 32,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,762.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.