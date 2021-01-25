Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

