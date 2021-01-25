Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts have commented on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

