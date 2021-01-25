alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.77 ($18.55).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOX. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR AOX traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €14.30 ($16.82). 592,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.00. alstria office REIT-AG has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.