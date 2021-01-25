Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.62.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE AYX opened at $125.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.04, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.53.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $817,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,269,424 shares of company stock worth $259,448,817 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

