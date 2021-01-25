Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

