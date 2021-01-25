Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMADY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

AMADY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 75,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.16 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $86.19.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

