Amarillo National Bank Buys 196,224 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 284.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

