Amarillo National Bank Buys 2,680 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $167.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,745. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

