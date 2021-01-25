Amarillo National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 138.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $39,829,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $39,310,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2,621.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after purchasing an additional 214,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $161.34. 1,419,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

