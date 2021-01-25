Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

