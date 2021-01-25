Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,179.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3,174.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

