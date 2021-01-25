AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AMC Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.