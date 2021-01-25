American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.11. 2,005,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,241,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.