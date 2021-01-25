American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $13,245,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $812,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

