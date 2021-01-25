American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

