Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.57. 17,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,808,000 after purchasing an additional 147,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,777,000 after acquiring an additional 284,570 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,615,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 405,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,754,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

