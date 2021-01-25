Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.76. 15,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.31. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

