Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,580 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after buying an additional 686,963 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,230,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after buying an additional 232,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 225,758 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.