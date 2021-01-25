Amoveo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,981.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for about $29.47 or 0.00091610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amoveo has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $3,981.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.