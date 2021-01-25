Amoveo (VEO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.68 or 0.00060036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $4,117.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

