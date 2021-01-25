Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading 5% Higher

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s stock price traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.10. 1,604,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,726,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.31.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.33). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

