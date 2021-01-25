Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading 5% Higher

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s stock price traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.10. 1,604,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,726,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.31.
In other Amplify Energy news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.
