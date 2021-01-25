Amyris (AMRS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS):

1/21/2021 – Amyris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

1/15/2021 – Amyris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/6/2021 – Amyris was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Amyris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2020 – Amyris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

