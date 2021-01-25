Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce $226.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.50 million. Abiomed posted sales of $221.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $831.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $841.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $981.27 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $347.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.08. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $353.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,171,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

