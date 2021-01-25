Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

