Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $68.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.37 billion and the lowest is $67.66 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $66.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $268.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.81 billion to $270.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $280.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $277.98 billion to $287.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

