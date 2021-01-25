Analysts Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Million

Analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will report $4.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

