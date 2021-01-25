Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce $84.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. Freshpet reported sales of $65.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $319.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.77 million to $321.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $420.23 million, with estimates ranging from $402.97 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after buying an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $148.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.12, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.