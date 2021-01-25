Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $40.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.89 billion and the highest is $40.62 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $36.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $157.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.48 billion to $159.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $173.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.95 billion to $178.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.95 on Monday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

