Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $29.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $30.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

