Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.16 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $4.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $175.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

